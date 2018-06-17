Science Applications International Co. (SAIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $6,630,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nazzic S. Keene sold 24,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $2,080,430.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 684,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,489 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 63.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 586,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after purchasing an additional 227,686 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 314,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,922 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 275,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 271,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International traded down $1.10, hitting $84.39, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 350,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,117. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

