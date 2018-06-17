Science Applications International Co. (SAIC) Position Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Science Applications International worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Nazzic S. Keene sold 24,838 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $2,080,430.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $6,630,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIC. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Drexel Hamilton lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Science Applications International opened at $80.25 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $90.84. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

