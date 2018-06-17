Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Receives $58.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group began coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th.

Scientific Games traded up $0.35, reaching $59.65, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 542,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 2.53.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $207,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,153,573.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $817,999.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,954,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,586 shares of company stock valued at $20,613,433. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Fine Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,724,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,944,000 after buying an additional 1,293,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,967,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,245,000 after buying an additional 424,762 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,560,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,227,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 242,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 187,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

