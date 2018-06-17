Scopia Capital Management Lp Sells 216,910 Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) Stock

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 216,910 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $6,858,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scopia Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, June 8th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 114,173 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $3,554,205.49.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 167,773 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $5,246,261.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACOR shares. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.