Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Scorpio Tankers earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 48.5666374582186 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

STNG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.73. 4,927,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $905.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.34. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.72 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 32.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.51%.

STNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $3.85 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

