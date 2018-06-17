Agellan Commercial REIT (TSE:ACR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Agellan Commercial REIT (TSE:ACR.UN) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACR.UN. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Agellan Commercial REIT from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agellan Commercial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Agellan Commercial REIT to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Agellan Commercial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

TSE ACR.UN traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,084. Agellan Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$10.35 and a twelve month high of C$12.63.

Agellan Commercial REIT Company Profile

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The objectives of the Company are to provide investors with stable, predictable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of its assets and maximize long-term unit holder value through active management, and expand the asset base and increase its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit, including through acquisitions.

