Scott D. Roulston Sells 10,734 Shares of DDR Corp. (DDR) Stock

DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) Director Scott D. Roulston sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $176,788.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DDR opened at $17.24 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62. DDR Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $206.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.86 million. DDR had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that DDR Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. DDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDR. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DDR during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DDR during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DDR by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DDR during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DDR from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded DDR from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded DDR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DDR from $7.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DDR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

DDR Company Profile

DDR is an owner and manager of 258 value-oriented shopping centers representing 89 million square feet in 32 states and Puerto Rico. The Company owns a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers in major metropolitan areas that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

