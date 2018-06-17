SDL (LON:SDL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

SDL (LON:SDL)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 1st.

SDL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on SDL from GBX 560 ($7.46) to GBX 520 ($6.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Numis Securities upgraded SDL to an “add” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.19) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SDL to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.66) to GBX 490 ($6.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 483.75 ($6.44).

SDL traded down GBX 10 ($0.13), hitting GBX 450 ($5.99), during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 17,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,309. SDL has a 1 year low of GBX 333 ($4.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 674.50 ($8.98).

SDL Company Profile

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

