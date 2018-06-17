Seagate Technology (STX) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 792,855 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 436.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1,676.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology traded down $0.65, reaching $58.43, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,069. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.10. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Vetr cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.12 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.51.

In other Seagate Technology news, Chairman Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $5,601,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 4,620 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,487 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,746 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.