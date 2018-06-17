Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Gulfport Energy Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GPOR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Williams Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of Gulfport Energy traded down $0.37, reaching $10.70, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,742,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.38. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.46 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,626,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,151,000 after purchasing an additional 392,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,489,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,750 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,216,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,343,000 after acquiring an additional 938,398 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1,198.2% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,933,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,577,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after acquiring an additional 54,323 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul D. Westerman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,591.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

