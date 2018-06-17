Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Resolute Energy Corp (REN) Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Resolute Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Seaport Global Securities has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Resolute Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Resolute Energy alerts:

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.28). Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REN. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on Resolute Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 target price on Resolute Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resolute Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Resolute Energy stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.90. 930,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Resolute Energy has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.66 million, a P/E ratio of 498.33 and a beta of 3.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Resolute Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Resolute Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Resolute Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Resolute Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Betz bought 3,500 shares of Resolute Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Sutton sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $1,845,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resolute Energy (REN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.