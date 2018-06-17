Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Contango Oil & Gas Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Contango Oil & Gas’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 36.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Contango Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MCF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 459,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,333. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 15.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 237,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 2,077.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,161 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 190,015 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 225.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 75,006 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 99,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

In other Contango Oil & Gas news, major shareholder John C. Goff acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $801,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

