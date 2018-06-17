Seele (SEELE) One Day Volume Hits $3.95 Million

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Seele has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Seele has a total market cap of $0.00 and $3.95 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00004043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003539 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015529 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00588147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00256946 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00047286 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00094777 BTC.

Seele Token Profile

Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Seele’s official website is seele.pro. The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

