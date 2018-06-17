SegWit2x Market Cap Hits $0.00 (B2X)

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One SegWit2x coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00008792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Negocie Coins, Exrates, YoBit and HitBTC. SegWit2x has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $37,575.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SegWit2x has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000067 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SegWit2x

SegWit2x (CRYPTO:B2X) is a coin. SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. SegWit2x’s official website is b2x-segwit.io. The official message board for SegWit2x is medium.com/@Segwit2X. SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SegWit2x Coin Trading

SegWit2x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Negocie Coins, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SegWit2x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SegWit2x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SegWit2x using one of the exchanges listed above.

