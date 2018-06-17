Sei Investments Co. Purchases 4,240 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,966,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.46.

In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $452,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse traded up $1.34, hitting $66.16, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 775,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,912. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.54. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $627.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

