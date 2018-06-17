Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,582 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 777,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 308,291 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 113,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $2,651,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $220,952.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,452.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.