Contrasting Nomura (NMR) & SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Nomura (NYSE: NMR) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Nomura has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nomura and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura 11.88% 7.62% 0.51% SEI Investments 28.97% 29.07% 24.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nomura and SEI Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura 0 0 3 0 3.00 SEI Investments 0 2 3 0 2.60

SEI Investments has a consensus target price of $72.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. Given SEI Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Nomura.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nomura and SEI Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura $13.82 billion 1.26 $1.97 billion $0.57 8.88 SEI Investments $1.53 billion 6.83 $404.38 million $2.32 28.42

Nomura has higher revenue and earnings than SEI Investments. Nomura is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEI Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Nomura shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of SEI Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Nomura pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nomura pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEI Investments pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SEI Investments has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Nomura on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations. As of March 31, 2017, this segment operated a network of 158 branches. The Asset Management segment is involved in the development and management of investment trusts, which offers low risk/low return products and high risk/high return products, as well as products for various investor needs; and provision of investment advisory services to public pension funds, private pension funds, governments and their agencies, central banks, and institutional investors. The Wholesale segment engages in the research, sale, trading, and market-making of fixed income and equity-related products. It is also involved in underwriting various securities and other financial instruments, which include various stocks, convertible and exchangeable securities, investment grade debts, sovereign and emerging market debts, high yield debt, structured securities, and other securities; arranging private placements, as well as other capital raising activities; and the provision of financial advisory services on business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, capital structuring, corporate defense activities, leveraged buyouts, and risk solutions. In addition, this segment offers various financial instruments, such as equity securities, debt securities, investment trusts, and variable annuity insurance products for the short, medium, and long-term. The company was formerly known as The Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nomura Holdings, Inc. in October 2001. Nomura Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

