Entegra Financial Corp (ENFC) Stake Lowered by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Entegra Financial worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENFC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entegra Financial by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Entegra Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegra Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Entegra Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegra Financial by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegra Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $33.00 price target on Entegra Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Entegra Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of ENFC remained flat at $$28.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550. The company has a market cap of $194.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entegra Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Entegra Financial had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. equities research analysts expect that Entegra Financial Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Entegra Financial

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

