Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,470 Shares of iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund (IWR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund traded down $0.16, reaching $216.96, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 163,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,427. iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund has a twelve month low of $188.02 and a twelve month high of $220.02.

iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

