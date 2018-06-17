Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 26,509 VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM (BSV)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM opened at $78.08 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM has a 12-month low of $77.83 and a 12-month high of $80.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from VANGUARD Bd Ix/VANGUARD SHORT TERM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

