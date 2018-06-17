Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Selective Insurance Group worth $29,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 10,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $559,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael H. Lanza sold 9,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $503,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Selective Insurance Group opened at $58.20 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

