SemiLEDs (LEDS) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SemiLEDs earned a media sentiment score of -0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.2701664272581 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SemiLEDs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs opened at $3.59 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 45.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.