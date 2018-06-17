Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $51.00 at Roth Capital

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $45.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech opened at $50.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.23. Semtech has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.33 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glen M. Antle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $388,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $194,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Simon A. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $635,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,147 shares of company stock worth $14,562,411 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Semtech by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Semtech by 5.7% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 24.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 40.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.