Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Grows Stake in Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 211.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,310 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned approximately 0.38% of Photronics worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 308,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 154,292 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Photronics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other Photronics news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $49,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $30,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,370 shares of company stock valued at $169,598 over the last 90 days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Photronics opened at $8.30 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $580.45 million, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

