Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $5.57 Million in Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000. Brighthouse Financial makes up about 1.2% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 0.09% of Brighthouse Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $351,396,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $189,335,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $117,441,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $51,372,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $41,722,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHF opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $59.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.22.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

