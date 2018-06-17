Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Raises Stake in Unum Group (UNM)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 103.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Unum Group by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,316,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,812,000 after purchasing an additional 738,146 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,214,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,099,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Unum Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,209,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,397,000 after purchasing an additional 339,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Q. Simonds sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $244,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNM opened at $39.14 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Unum Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $44.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

