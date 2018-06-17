Sequans Communications (SQNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

SQNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sequans Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

NYSE SQNS opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $174.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.44.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 62.26% and a negative return on equity of 243.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Numen Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Numen Capital LLP now owns 428,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 228,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 7,628,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after buying an additional 3,084,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

