ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SFBS. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of SFBS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.28.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 17.78%. analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rex D. Mckinney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,059,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Fuller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 408,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,272.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,475. Company insiders own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

