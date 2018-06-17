Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 22,400 Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthequity by 36.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the first quarter valued at $25,208,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthequity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Healthequity by 8.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 434,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Healthequity to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $579,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Neeleman sold 240,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $16,833,747.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,442 shares of company stock worth $38,433,864. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity traded up $0.83, hitting $81.01, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,664. Healthequity Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 150.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Healthequity had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

