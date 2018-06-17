47,118 Shares in eBay Inc (EBAY) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,118 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,658,847 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,327,005,000 after buying an additional 740,730 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,035,282 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,397,712,000 after purchasing an additional 986,978 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610,368 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $853,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,771 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 13,507,623 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $543,547,000 after purchasing an additional 247,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,075,562 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $380,252,000 after purchasing an additional 918,256 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 41,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $1,762,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,948,573.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $352,200.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,478.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,558 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,024 in the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of eBay to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Shares of eBay traded down $0.11, reaching $38.89, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 12,891,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,021. eBay Inc has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

