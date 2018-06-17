Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.21 Million in Marriott International Inc (MAR) Stock

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,785,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In related news, insider B. Marriott Marital Tr Juliana sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $449,128.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,160,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $303,226.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $38,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.83. 2,321,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $96.90 and a 1 year high of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 41.82% and a net margin of 6.29%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.