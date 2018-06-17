Seven Stars Cloud Group (NASDAQ:SSC) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Seven Stars Cloud Group (NASDAQ:SSC) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seven Stars Cloud Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.8118445920116 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 217,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,660. Seven Stars Cloud Group has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Seven Stars Cloud Group (NASDAQ:SSC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Seven Stars Cloud Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. The company had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter.

Seven Stars Cloud Group Company Profile

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc operates as an Artificial-Intelligent (AI) and Blockchain-powered Fintech company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides asset owners and holders a method and platform for digital asset securitization, tokenization, and trading through managing and providing an infrastructure and environment that facilitates the transformation of traditional financial markets, such as commodities, currency, and credit into the asset digitalization.

