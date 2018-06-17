SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,048 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,740,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 672,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,856,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 398,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vincent D. Carson sold 22,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $2,028,777.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Helen of Troy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

Helen of Troy opened at $97.95 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $102.88.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

