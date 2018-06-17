SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,456 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 256.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,089.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF traded up $0.48, reaching $163.96, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 164,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,679. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $143.85 and a 1 year high of $171.30.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

