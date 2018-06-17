SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,241 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $219,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.29 and a beta of -0.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Scotiabank set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. GMP Securities lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

