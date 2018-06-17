Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group opened at $15.08 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Paramount Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Paramount Group had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $184.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

