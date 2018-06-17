SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $535,000 in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (PSF)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 51.5% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd opened at $27.34 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $29.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th.

About Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. Its secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The preferred and other income securities are issued by the United States and non-the United States companies, such as banks, insurance companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), other diversified financials, as well as energy, pipeline and telecommunications companies.

