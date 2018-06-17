Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,647 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 553,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,395,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. 3,264,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Umpqua had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMPQ. Hovde Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Umpqua from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

