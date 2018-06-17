SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Invesco Mortgage Capital opened at $16.13 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $85.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 51.09%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or a federally chartered corporation; RMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the U.S.

