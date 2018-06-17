Shadow Token One Day Volume Tops $94.00 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded down 30.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Shadow Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Shadow Token has a total market capitalization of $38,714.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shadow Token alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003549 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00588444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00257126 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00047541 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00094165 BTC.

About Shadow Token

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shadow Token Token Trading

Shadow Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Shadow Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shadow Token and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.