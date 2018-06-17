ShadowCash (SDC) Market Capitalization Reaches $443,159.00

ShadowCash (CURRENCY:SDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. ShadowCash has a total market capitalization of $443,159.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ShadowCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShadowCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ShadowCash has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShadowCash alerts:

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002079 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000577 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005583 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About ShadowCash

ShadowCash (SDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. ShadowCash’s total supply is 6,695,133 coins. The Reddit community for ShadowCash is /r/shadowcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ShadowCash’s official message board is talk.shadowproject.io. ShadowCash’s official website is shadowproject.io. ShadowCash’s official Twitter account is @SDCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Specification – Block Time: 60 seconds – Difficulty Re-target: every block – Nominal Stake Interest: 2% annually – Min Transaction Fee: 0.0001 SDC – Confirmations: 10 – Maturity: 500 – Min Stake Age: 8 hours – no max age – P2P Port: 51737 – RPC Port: 51736 “

ShadowCash Coin Trading

ShadowCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShadowCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShadowCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShadowCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ShadowCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShadowCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.