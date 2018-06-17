Numis Securities Raises Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target to GBX 1,028

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price objective upped by Numis Securities from GBX 1,019 ($13.57) to GBX 1,028 ($13.69) in a report issued on Wednesday, May 30th. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHB. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.91) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Shaftesbury to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 810 ($10.78) to GBX 860 ($11.45) in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 890 ($11.85) to GBX 835 ($11.12) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.91) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaftesbury presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 993.10 ($13.22).

Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 936 ($12.46) on Wednesday. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 894.50 ($11.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,055 ($14.05).

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 9 ($0.12) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)). Shaftesbury had a net margin of 351.94% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

We invest in real estate in London's West End, a location that has many unique features which bring prosperity, resilience and opportunity to the local economy. We focus on central locations close to a renowned concentration of world-class attractions which, together with unmatched shopping and leisure choices, attract huge numbers of domestic and overseas visitors.

