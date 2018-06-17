35,415 Shares in Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,842,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,771,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,311 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,818,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,747,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,097,512,000 after acquiring an additional 38,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,518,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,776,236,000 after acquiring an additional 105,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,506,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,761,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total transaction of $3,233,221.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,112,433.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total value of $1,945,995.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,821,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,993 shares of company stock valued at $17,357,939 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,715.97. 4,777,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,928. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $931.75 and a 1 year high of $1,724.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $832.63 billion, a PE ratio of 377.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $51.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.94 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Loop Capital set a $1,700.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Vetr upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,590.29 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,715.55.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

