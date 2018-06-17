ShellCoin (SHELL) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

ShellCoin (CURRENCY:SHELL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, ShellCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One ShellCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. ShellCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of ShellCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003555 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015472 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00586429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00253506 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00047076 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00094533 BTC.

ShellCoin Profile

ShellCoin’s total supply is 99,026,000 coins. ShellCoin’s official website is www.shellcoin.org. ShellCoin’s official Twitter account is @shell_coin.

ShellCoin Coin Trading

ShellCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShellCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShellCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShellCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

