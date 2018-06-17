Shire (SHPG) Receives $208.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.89.

SHPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $186.00 target price on shares of Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Shire to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SHPG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.92. The company had a trading volume of 49,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Shire has a 52 week low of $123.73 and a 52 week high of $185.34.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.28. Shire had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Shire will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Shire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Shire by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

