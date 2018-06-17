OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OSB. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.66) price objective on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 398 ($5.30) target price on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on OneSavings Bank from GBX 445 ($5.92) to GBX 470 ($6.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.52) price objective on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 472.40 ($6.29).

Get OneSavings Bank alerts:

OSB traded down GBX 8.80 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 396.40 ($5.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,038. OneSavings Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 361.70 ($4.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 477.97 ($6.36).

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported GBX 51.10 ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 48.40 ($0.64) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). OneSavings Bank had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of £245.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider April Talintyre purchased 121,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £508,221 ($676,635.60).

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSavings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSavings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.