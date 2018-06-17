Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 483 ($6.43) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,264 ($16.83) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Societe Generale cut Provident Financial to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.98) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.58) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.85) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,164.43 ($15.50).

Shares of LON:PFG traded down GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 632.40 ($8.42). 1,354,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of GBX 426.60 ($5.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,284 ($43.72).

In related news, insider Andrew C. Fisher sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.84), for a total transaction of £816,720 ($1,087,365.20).

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

