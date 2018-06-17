Short Interest in American Lorain Co. (ALN) Drops By 8.2%

American Lorain Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,214 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 499,264 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,120 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ALN remained flat at $$0.19 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,310. American Lorain has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.51.

About American Lorain

American Lorain Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells various food products in the People's Republic of China. It offers frozen chestnuts; and frozen food products, such as frozen vegetables and frozen fruits. The company also provides convenience foods comprising ready-to-cook food products and ready-to-eat food products.

Receive News & Ratings for American Lorain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lorain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.