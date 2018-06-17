Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (APHB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,583 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 929,998 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,394 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ampliphi Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

Get Ampliphi Biosciences alerts:

In related news, Director Jeremy Curnock Cook purchased 354,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $545,645.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ampliphi Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 831,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 5.05% of Ampliphi Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of APHB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.26. 105,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,347. Ampliphi Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Ampliphi Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,050.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%.

About Ampliphi Biosciences

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa infections.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.