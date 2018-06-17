Avnet (AVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,387,382 shares, a growth of Infinity from the April 30th total of 0 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,259 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,792,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,470,000 after purchasing an additional 139,198 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,421,000 after acquiring an additional 149,923 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Avnet by 2,956.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505,045 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,689,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,538,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVT traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. 2,713,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,682. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $44.85.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Avnet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

